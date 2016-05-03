BRIEF-Verizon CEO says Yahoo deal expected to close around mid-June- JPM conference
* Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam at JPM conference- building fiber infrastructure better than the alternative of buying spectrum
May 3 Integrated Device Technology Inc :
* Idt reports fiscal 2016 Q4 and full year financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $189.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
