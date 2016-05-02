May 2 Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $54.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $233 million to $237 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says funded transaction with cash on hand and availability under existing $25 million revolving credit facility

* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS of $0.61 to $0.64, an increase of 19.6% to 25.5%, compared to 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $234.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says acquisition of Boundless Nutrition closed on April 29, 2016

* Says expects acquisition to be accretive to EPS in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)