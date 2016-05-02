BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Interactive Intelligence Group Inc
* Interactive intelligence reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $99.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $101.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.60
