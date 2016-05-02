May 2 Rouse Properties Inc

* Rouse properties reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.44

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says same property core NOI grew by 1.0% in Q1 compared to same period in prior year

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S