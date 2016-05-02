BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Tessera Technologies Inc
* Tessera technologies announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $60 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $255 million to $270 million
* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 to $0.44
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54 to $0.56
* FY 2016 revenue view $260.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)