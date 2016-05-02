May 2 Luminex Corp :

* Luminex corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $60 million to $62 million

* Q1 revenue $63 million versus i/b/e/s view $61 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* FY 2016 revenue view $249.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises lower end of its 2016 annual revenue guidance by $2 million , resulting in a revised range of between $247 million and $255 million

* Q2 revenue view $61.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)