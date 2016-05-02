BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Luminex Corp :
* Luminex corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $60 million to $62 million
* Q1 revenue $63 million versus i/b/e/s view $61 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* FY 2016 revenue view $249.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises lower end of its 2016 annual revenue guidance by $2 million , resulting in a revised range of between $247 million and $255 million
* Q2 revenue view $61.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
