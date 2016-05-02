May 2 Regulus Therapeutics Inc :

* Regulus reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $500,000 versus $4.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)