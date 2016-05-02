May 2 LeMaitre Vascular Inc :

* LeMaitre Q1 2016 sales $20.3mm (+7%), op. inc. $3.3mm (+43%)

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LeMaitre Vascular Inc says expects q2 2016 sales of $21.6 million

* Expects 2016 gross margin of 70.5%

* LeMaitre Vascular Inc says expects q2 2016 gross margin of 69.0%

* Year 2016 sales guidance to $85.7 million

* Qtrly sales of $20.3 million, up 7% percent

* Increased 2016 operating income guidance to $14.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)