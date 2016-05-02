BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 LeMaitre Vascular Inc :
* LeMaitre Q1 2016 sales $20.3mm (+7%), op. inc. $3.3mm (+43%)
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LeMaitre Vascular Inc says expects q2 2016 sales of $21.6 million
* Expects 2016 gross margin of 70.5%
* LeMaitre Vascular Inc says expects q2 2016 gross margin of 69.0%
* Year 2016 sales guidance to $85.7 million
* Qtrly sales of $20.3 million, up 7% percent
* Increased 2016 operating income guidance to $14.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)