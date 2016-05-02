May 2 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd

* Greenlight re announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Qtrly gross written premiums of $166.8 million, an increase from $129.7 million in q1 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81