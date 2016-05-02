BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc :
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $108.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.73
* Quarterly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.8%.
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $12.0 million to $14.0 million
* Sees 2016 revenues of $424 million to $432 million
* Sees 2016 total comparable restaurant sales of minus 2.0% to flat
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $428.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
