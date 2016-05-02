May 2 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc :

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $108.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.73

* Quarterly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.8%.

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $12.0 million to $14.0 million

* Sees 2016 revenues of $424 million to $432 million

* Sees 2016 total comparable restaurant sales of minus 2.0% to flat

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $428.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S