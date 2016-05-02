May 2 Black Diamond Inc

* Black Diamond reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $145 million to $150 million

* Q1 sales $38.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms its fiscal year 2016 sales expectation of approximately $145-$150 million compared to $155.3 million in 2015

* For 2016 expects gross margin of approximately 35.8%-36.8%, an increase of 90-190 basis points compared to 2015