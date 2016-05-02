May 2 ONE Gas :
* Q1 earnings per share $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view about $2.40 to
$2.60
* "New rates and warmer weather in our service territories
impacted q1 results"
* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $305
million in 2016.
* Reaffirms 2016 financial guidance
* Rate base in 2016 is expected to average $2.9 billion with
43 percent in Oklahoma , 31 percent in Kansas and 26 percent in
Texas
