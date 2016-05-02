BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Fabrinet :
* Fabrinet Announces Third Quarter Fiscal-Year 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Sees Q4 revenue $260 million to $264 million
* Q3 revenue $250.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $242.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59 to $0.61
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.57
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59 to $0.61
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.57
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $250.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)