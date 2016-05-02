May 2 Cabot Corp :

* Cabot corporation reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.05 to $3.25

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Corp Q2 net sales $568 million versus $694 million

* Anticipate that we will not achieve target of $0.75 of adjusted EPS improvement over last year

* Continue to face a number of challenges, including competitive pressures in China and South America in our reinforcement materials segment