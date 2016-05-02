May 2 Qualys Inc

* Qualys Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $46.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects Q2 revenues to be in range of $47.6 million to $48.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.36 to $0.41

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.74 to $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $47.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.06 to $0.08

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.15 to $0.17

* Continues to expect FY 2016 revenues to be in range of $195.6 million to $198.6 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $197.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)