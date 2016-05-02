BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Qualys Inc
* Qualys Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $46.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects Q2 revenues to be in range of $47.6 million to $48.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.36 to $0.41
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.74 to $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $47.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.06 to $0.08
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.15 to $0.17
* Continues to expect FY 2016 revenues to be in range of $195.6 million to $198.6 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $197.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
