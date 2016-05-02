May 2 Taubman Centers Inc :

* Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues strong first quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.50 to $3.70

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.75 to $3.95

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.84

* 2016 FFO guidance increased

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $3.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)