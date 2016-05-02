BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community health systems, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results with net operating revenues of $4.999 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.2 percent
* Q1 revenue $4.999 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.01 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 income from continuing operations per share $2.50 to $2.80
* Sees 2016 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth 0.5% to 2.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
