May 2 Post Properties Inc

* Post properties announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 FFO per share $0.78

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.65 - $2.75

* Sees FY 2016 net operating income growth 2.1% - 3.1%

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.12 - $3.22

* Sees FY 2016 same store revenue growth 2.8% - 3.2%