MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi sale of the century lures foreign investment banks, PE firms
* Riyadh aims to raise around $200 bln via privatisation scheme
May 2 Post Properties Inc
* Post properties announces first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 FFO per share $0.78
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.65 - $2.75
* Sees FY 2016 net operating income growth 2.1% - 3.1%
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.12 - $3.22
* Sees FY 2016 same store revenue growth 2.8% - 3.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Riyadh aims to raise around $200 bln via privatisation scheme
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president