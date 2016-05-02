May 2 Ruckus Wireless Inc :

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $100.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $98.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says due to pending acquisition by brocade communications systems, inc., will not be providing earnings guidance for q2'16