BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 MRC Global Inc :
* MRC Global announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.10
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 sales $783 million versus i/b/e/s view $756 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)