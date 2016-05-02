BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 Gladstone Land Corp
* Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Says Q1 diluted FFO per weighted-average total share $0.119
* Says Q1 diluted CFFO per weighted-average total share $0.123
* Says Q1 diluted AFFO per weighted-average total share $0.130
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head