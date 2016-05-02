May 2 West Corp

* Q1 revenue $570.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $566.7 million

* Says expects to fund program using its cash on hand and cash generated from operations

* Says approved a share repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to an aggregate of $75 million of its outstanding common stock