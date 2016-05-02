BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
* Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Reports record first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 revenue rose 58.4 percent to $164.4 million
* Universal insurance holdings inc says q1 net earned premiums grew by $58.1 million , or 61.6%, to $152.4 million
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head