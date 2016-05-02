BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 Hennessy Advisors Inc
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Westport Funds
* Upon completion of transaction, assets related to Westport Fund and westport select cap fund will merge into hennessy cornerstone mid cap 30 fund
* Hennessy Advisors Inc says westport funds currently have assets of approximately $640 million
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnBbTb Further company coverage: