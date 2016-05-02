May 2 Hennessy Advisors Inc

* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Westport Funds

* Upon completion of transaction, assets related to Westport Fund and westport select cap fund will merge into hennessy cornerstone mid cap 30 fund

* Hennessy Advisors Inc says westport funds currently have assets of approximately $640 million