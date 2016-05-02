May 2 Cboe Holdings Inc

* Cboe Holdings reports April 2016 trading volume

* April VIX futures ADV up 36% from april 2015

* April total ADV of 4.2 million contracts, down 4 pct from april 2015

* April index options ADV of 1.5 million contracts, up 15% from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: