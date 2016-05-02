BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 DHT Holdings Inc
* Dht holdings, inc. first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue $90.2 million versus $73.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $90.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)