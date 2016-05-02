BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Stingray Digital Group Inc :
* Stingray expands distribution agreement with Comcast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)