May 2 The Chemours Co :

* The Chemours Company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 sales $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.27 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says adjusted ebitda for Q1 was $128 mln versus $145 mln in prior-year quarter

* Says in Q1, titanium technologies segment sales were $521 mln , a 4 percent decline versus prior-year quarter

* Says fluoroproducts segment sales in Q1 were $531 mln , a decrease of 4 percent versus prior-year quarter

* For full year 2016, expect to deliver adjusted ebitda above 2015 performance, generating modestly positive free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)