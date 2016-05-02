BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 The Chemours Co :
* The Chemours Company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 sales $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.27 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says adjusted ebitda for Q1 was $128 mln versus $145 mln in prior-year quarter
* Says in Q1, titanium technologies segment sales were $521 mln , a 4 percent decline versus prior-year quarter
* Says fluoroproducts segment sales in Q1 were $531 mln , a decrease of 4 percent versus prior-year quarter
* For full year 2016, expect to deliver adjusted ebitda above 2015 performance, generating modestly positive free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)