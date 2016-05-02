BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 Thomson Reuters Corp :
* Thomson Reuters announces pricing of US$500 million note offering
* Says announced pricing of its offering of US$500 million principal amount of 3.35% notes due 2026
* To use net proceeds of offering to repay its US$500 million principal amount of 0.875% notes upon their maturity later this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnBbTb Further company coverage: