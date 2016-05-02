BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 First Of Long Island Corp
* The first of long island corporation announces commencement of common stock offering
* Has commenced underwritten public offering of approximately $35.0 million of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnBbTb Further company coverage: