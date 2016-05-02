May 2 Horace Mann Educators Corp

* Horace Mann reports first quarter 2016 operating EPS of $0.62

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly book value per share excluding fair value adjustment for investments of $27.05, up 4% compared to a year ago

* Qtrly total revenues $271.3 million versus $270.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $271.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S