BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
May 2 (Reuters) -
* Armour residential reit, inc. Reports financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016
* Armour residential reit inc qtrly core income per common share $0.72
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head