BRIEF-Engagement Labs reports Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Revenue has decreased by 40%, from $1.33 million for Q1 2016 to $805,820 for q1 2017
May 2 Uni Select Inc
* Uni Select Inc: FinishMaster acquires Gladwin Paint Company, one of the largest PBE distributors in the southwest united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue has decreased by 40%, from $1.33 million for Q1 2016 to $805,820 for q1 2017
* Gilat reports strong year-over-year profitability improvement in q1 2017