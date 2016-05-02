May 2 Sturm Ruger & Co Inc

* Sturm, Ruger & Company, inc reports first quarter diluted earnings of $1.21 per share and declares dividend of 48¢ per share

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21

* Q1 sales $173.1 million versus $137 million

* Sturm Ruger & Co Inc says expect our 2016 capital expenditures to total approximately $25 million

* Sturm Ruger & Co inc says board of directors declared a dividend of 48 cents per share for q1

* Sturm Ruger & Co inc says during q1 of 2016, company's finished goods inventory decreased by 14,600 units