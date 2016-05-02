May 2 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results, increased dividend

* Q1 revenue fell 0.5 percent to $396.4 million

* Continues to expect that it will invest between $225.0 million and $250.0 million in 2016

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp qtrly diluted income per share attributable to MIC $0.28