BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Kadant Inc
* Kadant reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $97 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.97 to $3.07 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.53
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $103 million to $105 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $412 million to $422 million
* Bookings decreased 10% to $97 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)