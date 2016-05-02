May 2 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 FFO per share $0.17

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $175 million to $200 million

* Q1 revenue $41.74 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.5 million

* Preferred apartment communities inc says q1 normalized ffo $0.30 per share

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $172.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Preferred apartment communities inc says AFFO, for q1 $0.38 per share

* Projects NFFO to be in range of $1.24 - $1.32 per share for full year 2016

* Projects NFFO to be in range of $1.24 - $1.32 per share for full year 2016

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S