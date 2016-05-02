May 2 Olin Corp

* Olin announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Q1 sales $1.348 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance range of $220 million to $240 million

* Sees improved results in Epoxy, expect to experience stronger second half results compared to first half

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.10 to $0.20 including items

* Reaffirmed full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $915 million to $985 million