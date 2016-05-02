BRIEF-Mega Uranium says proposes private placement
* Mega Uranium Ltd - proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement to sell up to 4.2 million units at a price of $0.18 per unit
May 2 Aegion Corp :
* Aegion corporation reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $293.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $283 million
* Consolidated contract backlog at march 31, 2016 was $756.7 million, an increase of approximately 1.0 percent from march 31, 2015
* Expects to substantially complete restructuring in q2 of 2016 and record total estimated pre-tax charges between $11.0 to $13.0 million
* 2016 restructuring is expected to reduce costs by $15.0 to $16.0 million, more than originally planned
* Aegion Corp says company expects to reduce headcount by approximately 900 employees, or 14.5% of total workforce in 2016
* Headcount reductions totaled 705 as of March 31, 2016
* Riyadh aims to raise around $200 bln via privatisation scheme