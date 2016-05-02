May 2 Otter Tail Corp :

* Otter Tail Corp announces first quarter earnings

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.65

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $206.2 million versus $202.8 million

* "Adverse market conditions continue to impact BTD sales"

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

