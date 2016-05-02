BRIEF-Mega Uranium says proposes private placement
* Mega Uranium Ltd - proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement to sell up to 4.2 million units at a price of $0.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Otter Tail Corp :
* Otter Tail Corp announces first quarter earnings
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.65
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $206.2 million versus $202.8 million
* Reaffirms its 2016 earnings guidance range of $1.50 to $1.65 per diluted share.
* "Adverse market conditions continue to impact BTD sales"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Corporation reaffirms its 2016 earnings guidance range of $1.50 to $1.65 per diluted share
* Riyadh aims to raise around $200 bln via privatisation scheme