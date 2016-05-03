BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
May 2 Freegold Ventures Ltd
* Freegold ventures announces equity financing
* Filed preliminary short form prospectus in connection with proposed marketed offering of units for minimum gross proceeds of $3 million
* To use proceeds of offering for exploration and metallurgical work to be completed Golden Summit, Shorty Creek projects in Alaska
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc