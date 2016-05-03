BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12
May 2 Slate Retail Reit
* Announces pending acquisition of shopping centre in North Carolina
* Shopping centre will be acquired for $6.3 million
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Flowers Plantation in Raleigh Metropolitan statistical area
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing