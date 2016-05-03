May 2 Willbros Group Inc
* Willbros reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $199 million versus i/b/e/s view $210.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $825 million to $900 million
* Anticipate other charges related to employee severance
costs and equipment impairment charges totaling $2.0 million
during Q2 2016
* As of March 31, 2016 , total backlog of $783.3 million
compared to $826.8 million at December 31, 2015
* Expect Q2 of 2016 revenues and operating income before
special items to improve over Q1 of 2016
