May 2 Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc

* Q1 revenue C$189.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$215.1 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenues declined by 14.0% to $189.5 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 gross margin increased to 14.9%, up from 14.3% in Q1 of 2015

* Announces accretive restructuring of its industrial equipment distribution

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.115per share

* Expect to incur one-time costs of $2.5 - $3.0 million in second and third quarters of this year