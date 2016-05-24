May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV :

* Reid bigland is named as chief executive of alfa romeo and maserati brands

* Harald wester will be able to devote his full attention to role of chief technology officer for fca

* Reid bigland and harald wester will continue to serve on group executive council

* Fca announces leadership changes