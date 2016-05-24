May 24 Ebay Inc :

* Announced an agreement to acquire ticketbis

* Terms of deal are not being disclosed

* Acquisition of ticketbis is not expected to impact q2 2016 or full year 2016 guidance that ebay provided most recently

* Stubhub to expand its global reach into 47 markets with the acquisition of ticketbis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)