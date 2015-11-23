Nov 23 Sinnerschrader AG :

* Provisional annual figures for 2014/2015 confirmed

* FY 2014/2015 revenue of 47.7 million euros ($50.6 million) versus 48.6 million euros year ago

* FY EBITA of 2.1 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* Decided to propose payment of a dividend of 0.12 euros per share

* Revenue of more than 50 million euros and EBITA of 5 million euros forecast for FY 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)