Nov 24 Telecom Plus Plc

* H1 revenue rose 10.8 percent to 294 million stg

* Interim dividend up 15.8 percent to 22 penceper share

* Says adjusted profit before tax up 10.1 pct to £22.5m (2014: £20.4m); statutory £15.2m (2014: £14.5m)

* Says adjusted earnings per share up 11 pct to 23.2p (2014: 20.9p); statutory 14.3p (2014: 13.5p)

* Says interim dividend increased by 15.8 pct to 22p per share (2014: 19p)

* Says remain on track to deliver record revenues, profits, and earnings per share for current financial year.