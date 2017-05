Nov 24 Shaftesbury Plc :

* Final dividend up 4.9 percent to 6.925 pence per share

* Total dividend 13.75 pence per share

* FY EPRA NAV increased by 21.9 pct to 8.69 stg (2014: 7.13 stg)

* Says net asset value return, before dividends: 23.8 pct (2014: 28.0 pct)

* Says net property income up 4.7 million stg (6.3 pct) to 78.8 million stg (2014: 74.1 million stg)

* EPRA earnings increased by 10.7 pct to 36.1 million stg(2014: 32.6 million stg)

* Says portfolio valued at 3.13 billion stg