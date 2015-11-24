Nov 24 Sepura Plc :

* Interim dividend up 15 percent to 0.79 pence per share

* Revenues up 70 pct, for six month period ended Oct. 2, to 92.9 million euros (H1/15: 54.5 million euros)

* Trading in line with market expectations for full year

* Adjusted operating profit for six month period ended Oct. 2 up 170 pct to 7.3 million euros (H1/15 2.7 million euros)

* Consolidated closing order book of 56.8 million euros